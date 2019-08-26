The accident scene on the R21 near ORT International Airport where Bosasa Executive Gavin Watson was killed in a car accident. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has refused to be drawn into speculation and rumours surrounding the death of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, chief executive Gavin Watson. Watson, 71, died in a horrific crash outside OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning while driving the company's Toyota Corolla.

Following reports of his death, speculation mounted that there may have been foul play in his sudden death.

Agrizzi, in an interview with eNCA, sent his condolences to Watson's family and refused to be drawn into some of the rumours and speculations around the incident.

"Quite simply, I don't think this is the time or the place. The family is grieving and I honestly believe anybody who's got theories must keep it to themselves. Let's rather just let the family grieve.

"At the end of the day, it's a human being that passed away... so I really don't want to comment on that," he said.

Agrizzi also refused to comment on the impact Watson's death would have on the corruption allegations levelled against him and Bosasa at the state capture commission.

Agrizzi had told the commission that Watson used to bribe members of the ANC, including the Top Six. He also said the Watson family was very close to politicians.

The ANC meanwhile in a statement said it was shocked to learn of Watson's death and hailed the controversial businessman, along with his brothers, for his role within the party during apartheid.

"Watson together with his brothers, Ronnie, Cheeky and Valence associated themselves with the struggle for liberation at an early age and fought side by side with many compatriots against apartheid.

"The Watson brothers were well known activists in the United Democratic Front (UDF) and within the African National Congress underground structures at the time."

The ruling party went on to hail Watson for his philanthropy and charity work in West Rand communities and sent its condolences to Watson's family.

"His charity work in support for youth and communities in distress in the West Rand was admirable and his death has surely robbed those communities of a philanthropist who gave hope and inspired many young people within those communities through skills training and development.

"The ANC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and comrades of Watson."