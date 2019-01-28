Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizz. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa spent between R4 million and R6 million on bribes per month. Agrizzi told the commission on Monday that the funds were used to ensure that Bosasa was awarded contracts for various services. The payments of the bribes were facilitated by Bosasa directors and Agrizzi was responsible for distributing bribe money which was sometimes kept at a safe in his office.

Agrizzi had taken over the responsibility of handling bribe money from former Bosasa employee Danny Mansell who had left the country and relocated to the USA, a move that was funded by Bosasa.

"The amount of money paid by Bosasa to various officials and other individuals to ensure Bosasa enjoyed preference in tender contracts amounted to approximately between R4 000 000 and R6 000 000 per month. I recorded the amount of cash taken from Gavin Watson’s safe and put into mine," Agrizzi said.

"The amounts requested by any of the directors for payments they had to make were also recorded. Thereafter, I packed the cash in the grey sealable security bags for distribution. These bags were collected by whoever requested the cash. I recorded the cash I delivered to Ishmael Dikane, Joe Gumede, Seopela, Mti, Thandi Makoko, Papa Leshabane, Syvion Dlamini, Gillingham, and others," he said.

Agrizzi told the commission about an R600 000 000 contract obtained by Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT which was to supply secure systems for the country's courts. The contract was awarded to the company by the department of justice and constitutional development.

About 2,5% of the money was paid to individuals from the department of justice for influencing the awarding of the contract to Bosasa.

"I was instructed by Gavin Watson to coordinate the submission of the tender bid with Seopela. In my mind, it was a foregone conclusion that Sondolo IT (Pty) Ltd would be awarded this contract based on the payment of the 2.5% of the money received by certain individuals in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. I attach a spreadsheet in which the calculation of the 2.5% was made," he said.

Two weeks ago, Agrizzi had told the commission that he was told Dr Khotso de Wee, a secretary for the Zondo commission, had allegedly been paid a bribed. De Wee was placed on special leave following the revelations while the matter is being investigated.

The inquiry continues.