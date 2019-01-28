Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is expected to continue with his hard-hitting testimony at the Zondo commission on Monday morning. This is Agrizzi's second week on the stand and he is expected to reveal more information on the corrupt dealings that took place at Bosasa while he was still an employee.

From the very beginning, Agrizzi set the scene on how Bosasa used money in order secure contracts worth millions of rands from various government departments, with most being awarded from the department of correctional services (DSC).

Last week, Agrizzi was led through a decade old report compiled by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which found widespread corruption at Bosasa and the department of correctional services.

He confirmed that the SIU report, which was concluded in 2009 and handed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), was in line with the evidence he submitted to the commission.

The commission heard how tender rules were rigged in favour of Bosasa which gave the company an unfair advantaged compared to other bidders. Agrizzi told the commission how Lind Mti, the former commissioner for correctional services, helped Bosasa secure contracts and in return, he was paid bribes. He was paid a monthly payment of R65 000 a month after he had resigned from DSC. Bosasa also financed the purchase of expensive furniture for Mti's home.

The former chief financial officer at DSC, Patrick Gillingham, also benefited substantially for ensuring that Bosasa was awarded lucrative contracts. Gillingham was paid R110 000 monthly after he resigned from DSC.

Agrizzi also implicated suspended NPA officials Nomngcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi who were bribed by Bosasa in exchange for confidential NPA documents linked to an investigation into Bosasa.

Other implicated individuals include Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Dirco Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, correctional services' staff and a secretary for Zondo commission, Dr Khotso de Wee.

Agrizzi is expected to continue dealing with detailing activities at Bosasa. He will also implicate former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, who is said to have received R3000 000 from Bosasa on behalf of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.