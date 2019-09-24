Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi on the stand at the state capture inquiry in Parktown Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - As the mystery around the death of Gavin Watson, the former chief executive of Bosasa (now African Global Operations) deepens, his nephew, Jared Watson, has confirmed that Gavin and the company had prepared a massive booklet of evidence to rebutt Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony. The evidence was to be presented before the Sars Tax Commission on August 27, but Watson later died in a car accident a day before he to returned to the inquiry. Watson had appeared before the inquiry on June 26, 2018.

The puzzle around the vehicle accident recently deepened when a private pathologist appointed by the family lleged that Watson was already dead when the car crashed near OR Tambo International Airport.

Agrizzi repeatedly told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that Watson was the mastermind in bribing senior government officials for lucrative state tenders.

However, the documents held by the Watson family seek to show that as chief operations officer, Agrizzi took most of the decisions at Bosasa. They also sought to paint a picture of a man who financially benefited at the expense of the company, Bosasa.

As the documents continue to make the rounds online, Jared confirmed their authenticity and said they contained the truth about the whole saga, which he said, tarnished the image of the Watson family.

“Yes, the documents are all correct. They were meant to prove that Agrizzi lied under oath before the Zondo commission amongst other lies,” Jared told Independent Media on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that the documents were to be presented at the tax inquiry before they were leaked.

“The documents that have been uploaded represent the chronology of Agrizzi's involvement with Bosasa, and a significant portion of the file Gavin was to submit to the tax inquiry. The file that was to be submitted the next day was to directly refute what Agrizzi had said before the Zondo commission as well as the tax inquiry we believe.”

Approached for comment on Tuesday, Agrizzi questioned why the Watson family had not taken the evidence before the Zondo commission.

"I will not comment on Jared Watsons unfounded and spurious allegations that should have been tested in the commission if they warranted such," he said.

The family said the documents proved Agrizzi was a liar, who allegedly abused the trust of Watson to enrich himself until he was caught. The family also alleged Agrizzi made up stories, which he presented at the Zondo commission.

Politics Bureau