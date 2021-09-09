Ahmed Kathrada Foundation invites youth to participate in essay writing competition against racism

Cape Town – The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called on young people between the ages of 15 and 21 to take part in the Youth Essay Writing Competition against racism, the foundation said in a statement on Tuesday, which also marked the 92nd birthday of South African freedom fighter and non-racialist, Ahmed Kathrada. The foundation which was founded in 2008, seeks to promote non-racialism and the principles within both the Freedom Charter and the South African Constitution.

“The unique opportunity is open to eager young people and will see them nurturing and developing their writing skills. There are three topics for participants to choose from and we encourage them to reflect on the one that resonates with them the most”, said Neeshan Balton the executive director at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. The three topics are, a future without racism is possible, schools should be laboratories of anti-racism, and Apartheid is over, racism is over. Or is it? According to the foundation, essays must be 1000 to 1400 words and should relate to the topics provided.

There will also be prizes up for grabs for winners: the first place winner will receive R2,000, second place wins R1,000 and R500 will be given to the third place winner. All of the participants will also receive certificates upon submission. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Youth Essay Writing Competition, now in its fifth year, is the only one of its kind in the country devoted exclusively to hearing the thoughts and feelings of the youth in relation to racism. “Every year, hundreds of young people have entered the competition writing personal narratives of their own about racism, a thorny topic. They have shared unique experiences and opened their hearts on issues of racism in post-apartheid South Africa,” Balton said.