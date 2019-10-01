With this year marking 48 years since Ahmed Timol, a teacher and member of the SA Communist Party (SACP), who was tortured to death by apartheid security police at the notorious John Vorster Police Station in Johannesburg, an exhibition will be held in his honour.
The exhibition, his nephew, Imtiaz Cajee, said it would not only focus on the man who was tortured to death in October 1971, but it will also highlight the plight of the many other freedom fighters who stood up against the apartheid government and got killed and their matters are not given the prosecution attention they deserve.
He added that the exhibition will also ensure that the legacy of Timol remains in the minds of the democratic South Africa and his sacrifices, like that of many others, is not forgotten.
“As a painful reflection of many many other activists who was brutally murdered… there is no justice for them and they are not yet remembered, there is no anniversary, there is no commemoration, there is no tribute paid to many many other activists throughout the length and breath of this country,” Cajee said.
Cajee said the exhibition would launched on October 22 and run until November 31, 2019 at the Freedom Park in Pretoria and it will include a dialogue session where the matter of Timol and the unfinished business of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) will be discussed.