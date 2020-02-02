Pretoria - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has embarked on a programme and recruitment drive which will see its work increasingly "informed by data-driven insights, self-learning computers, artificial intelligence, and inter-connectivity of people and devices", the revenue collector said on Saturday.
SARS’s workforce would be "empowered to optimally function within this exciting changed and changing world of work", SARS said in a statement.
“We cannot ignore the power of a data and technology-enabled organisation, and the impact it will have on the future world of work," SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter said in the statement.
"We can, however, prepare for it by consciously and actively managing the interplay between human effort and artificial intelligence. Today we take a conscious step towards building a smart, modern SARS, with unquestionable integrity, that is trusted and admired,” he said.
The SARS of the future had to be able to respond to this new environment while fulfilling the organisation’s "higher purpose of enabling government to build a capable state that will ensure the well-being of all South Africans".