Al Jama-ah met ANC, outrightly rejects government of national unity idea, and warns ANC against coalescing with DA

With two seats in the seventh National Assembly, the Al Jama-ah has rejected the invitation of the African National Congress (ANC) to take part in a government of national unity (GNU). The GNU was being formulated after the ANC lost its majority at the elections and is now courting its rivals to form the next government.

On Monday, Al Jama-ah revealed that its leader and Member of Parliament, Ganief Hendricks was invited by the ANC over the weekend as part of the latter’s consultation process on plans to settle for the government of national unity. Although Al Jama-ah welcomed the ANC’s wide consultation process with political parties, Hendricks said he made it clear that his party is “strongly opposed” to a government of national unity. The opposition leader said during his engagement with the ANC, he strongly warned the Luthuli House-based party to avoid getting into a unity government with the Democratic Alliance (DA), describing the government of national unity as “mere modernised approach of apartheid”.

Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers “Less dependence on white monopoly is the only way to prosperity for all South Africans. The country’s economy should be controlled by blacks, the reparation of land will not be achieved by a government of national unity. Codesa delayed true freedom and a GNU will further bury these aspirations which would eventually lead to a bloodbath,” said Hendricks. “The party views the GNU as a mere modernised approach of apartheid with a clear objective for a regime change through a soft coup. Lessons must be learnt from the past 30 years of freedom which are described by many as fake,” he said. “South Africa must govern and serve her people without any interference from the former colonial ‘masters’ which is against the ANC’s policy of non-racialism. The inequalities existing amongst South Africans have been allowed to grow to alarming proportions and this requires a radical change.”

Ganief Hendricks, leader of Al Jama-ah party has dismissed the idea of a government of national unity. File Picture Hendricks raised concerns that the freedoms South Africans were enjoying would be reversed if the DA was incorporated into the government of national unity. “Al Jama-ah outrightly rejects a government of national unity because it will include the values of the ‘moonshot pact’ which is anti-humanitarian, supports the genocide of Palestinians and its policies are anti-poor leaving the vast majority of South Africans out in the cold,” said Hendricks. The ANC dramatically plunged below the 50 plus one, losing its decades-long parliamentary majority and now desperately needs coalition partners to form the next government following the May 29 elections.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that his party is now seeking to work with rival opposition parties and form a government of national unity which will take South Africa forward. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers However, the marathon discussions around the possible coalitions and cooperation – like in different democracies across the world – have been marred by mistrust and discord, as different political parties jostle for positions and posts. The South African Constitution dictates that the first sitting of Parliament, which elects key functionaries including the president of the country, the speaker, deputy speaker must be held within a 14-day threshold from the day the election results are declared.