Alan Winde to be sworn in as Western Cape Premier and to announce his Cabinet

After Winde is sworn in, he will also announce his new Cabinet for the Western Cape Government (WCG). The elected members of the Cabinet will then be sworn in as well.

“My new Cabinet has been carefully chosen to build on the successes of my first term and confront the many issues that we know we must address in this new term. We are still faced with massive challenges, and many of these were made clear to me as I criss-crossed this province and met and listened to our residents. Our mandate as provincial government is clear, and I am wholly committed to ensuring that through departments like Education, Health, and Social Development our residents have access to the social support that they need.

“Crime is still unacceptably high. Too many people are unemployed, and many of our residents are poorer as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. While we have recently been spared load shedding, the energy crisis continues to wreak havoc on our economy and impacts people’s safety,” Winde said.