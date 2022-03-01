Albert Fritz resigns as DA member and party leader in Western Cape

Cape Town - Western Cape DA leader and former Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned from the party following the sexual misconduct scandal. Fritz resigned hours after DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille gave him 24 hours to give reasons why he should not be suspended from the caucus and party activities.

This was after Western Cape Premier Alan Winde earlier fired him from the provincial government’s executive council following the release of the independent report into allegations of sexual misconduct. The party’s provincial chairperson Jaco Londt confirmed Fritz’s resignation. “The DA in the Western Cape notes the resignation of Albert Fritz as provincial leader and as a member of the party. This means that the provincial leader position is vacant and will be filled at the next provincial council meeting, scheduled for May 2022,” Londt said.

He also said deputy provincial leader Tertius Simmers would continue as acting leader until the election. “Further information on the election will be communicated once a presiding officer has been appointed,” Londt said. Fritz’s troubles started when allegations of sexual harassment against staffers in his department when he was the MEC for social development surfaced.

This prompted Winde to institute an investigation and advocate Jennifer Williams undertook her independent investigation to test the veracity of several allegations that were made against him. On Tuesday, Winde said the investigation report was submitted to him on Sunday evening. “I have considered the content, and a meeting with adv Williams and our own legal team took place yesterday afternoon, where we discussed it and I sought further clarity,” he said.

Winde also said he had gone through the report thoroughly and it was clear that Fritz was not “fit and proper” to hold a position within his executive council. “He has therefore been removed, in line with the powers vested in me by the constitution. I am extremely angry at what appears to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves were inappropriate,” he said. “That it is by someone who has been tasked to protect our youth and our communities, is to me unfathomable. It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy,” Winde said.

Hours after Fritz’s dismissal from the executive, Zille said now that the report into the allegation had been concluded, her party could take action. “The DA Federal Executive has this morning resolved to give Mr Fritz 24 hours to supply reasons as to why he should not be suspended from caucus and party activities and the matter has been referred to the DA’s Federal Legal Commission,” she said. Zille also said the DA took the matter of sexual impropriety, sexual abuse and sexual assault very seriously and would not hesitate to take swift and severe action when these matters arise.