Albert Fritz says he will speak out on sexual misconduct allegations after investigation

Suspended Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has decided against commenting on the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him. Fritz told Independent Media on Thursday that he preferred to wait for the outcome of the investigation and Premier Alan Winde’s decision before he speaks out.

In January, the former social development MEC was suspended with immediate effect after allegations surfaced that he had sexually assaulted young women in his office. About a day after the news broke, Fritz took the decision to step down from his responsibilities as the DA leader in the province. After keeping mum for some days about the reasons for the immediate suspension, Winde confirmed that it was linked to sexual misconduct.

The premier appointed an independent investigator, Advocate Jennifer Williams, to investigate the complaints. Winde mentioned that he was informed about the allegations in November, but had awaited affidavits from the victims - which he received in January, shortly before Fritz’s suspension. Winde’s spokesperson, Odette Cason, said the premier was due to meet with Williams as soon as her report was finalised. “The premier has requested for the investigation to be concluded as quickly as possible and we will communicate further once a report is made available to the premier. We anticipate its completion soon, noting the length of time that has passed,” she said.

Earlier this week, ANC Western Cape convenor Lerumo Kalako said the “DA continues its cover-up” of the sexual assault allegations against Fritz. “Winde refuses to share the terms of reference for the investigation. There are allegations that the grooming and recruitment of vulnerable young DA women started as far back as 2012 when Fritz was MEC for Social Development and that a number of senior DA members were aware of this and did nothing,” he said. When asked about the “covering up” tactic, Cason said: “The premier’s actions to date have been in the interest of protecting the complainants and ensuring a fair, solid, fact-based process. In the latter regard, he has ensured the appointment of an independent investigator, from outside of government or any party, to assess the matter and provide a report to him. He will take this assessment extremely seriously, and act in accordance with its findings,” Cason said. [email protected]