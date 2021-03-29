Alcohol ban over Easter holidays is non-debatable, says top scientist

Cape Town – The UKZN Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation, Professor Mosa Moshabela, says it is irresponsible for the liquor industry to expect the government not to place restrictions on alcohol over the Easter holidays. Liquor industry stakeholders have warned that an outright ban would not be sustainable for the sector. It is estimated that the last three alcohol bans led to a loss in sales revenue of R36.3 billion for the alcohol industry. Liquor Traders Formation convener Lucky Ntimane said another ban on alcohol would mean the end of the tavern sector as we know it. It’s been reported that recommendations have been made to the National Coronavirus Command Council to restrict alcohol sales, as fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections increase. Moshabela says there shouldn’t be a debate on whether there should be restrictions or not and instead urges the industry players to look at how they can support the government and ensure that people are safe.

“It is irresponsible for the industry to expect the government not to place restrictions on alcohol, we know this and they know this. Ensuring that people are safe is what is important.

’’They should be looking at what measures they could put in place to support government. If they are not doing that, they are being irresponsible,” he said.

Meanwhile, writing in his weekly open letter to the public, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government is currently deliberating on these and other issues, and will make an announcement in the coming days.

“We are now at a time where precaution is needed above all. The coronavirus pandemic has not been eliminated, either in our own country or around the world. The threat of a third wave is real and ever present,” the president said.

