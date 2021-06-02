Alcohol, cellphones, shoes and portraits... these are just a few of the things MPs received as gifts

Cape Town - Alcohol, laptops, cellphones, flowers, books, shoes, portraits, free travels and soccer match or festival tickets are some of the gifts listed in the 2019 instalment of the register of members’ interests.

The joint committee on ethics and members’ interests committee published the register this week.

It said there were a number of MPs that did not disclose their interests before September 2019.

“As a result, the committee has approved a report to both Houses with recommendations of possible sanctions,” the committee said.

The register showed that Ministers Naledi Pandor, Lindiwe Sisulu, Aaron Motsoaledi, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Zweli Mkhize, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Gwede Mantashe, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise were among those who received long lists of gifts.

However, prized items money-wise included a R19 000 laptop from a Mr K Dilip to DA leader John Steenhuisen, and a R15 000 suit to ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe from his wife.

This was not enough as Huawei gifted Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams with a smart cellphone worth between R11 000 – R15 999 and Al Jama-ah’ Ganief Hendricks received R25 000 worth of ad hoc gifts from his children.

Deputy President David Mabuza listed among the three gifts he obtained two Chinese Art Craft from China ambassador to South Africa.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina received 600 school shoes from the MTN SA Foundation which were donated to schools and 300 shirts from SeeMe Printers to celebrate Mandela Day.

The register also shows that MPs are investing quite a lot in property.

But, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should be the envy of his colleagues as he has the longest list of shares in companies.

ANC MP Sfiso Buthelezi has directorship in about 28 companies.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach disclosed R2 387 763 in sponsorship of legal fees from the FW de Klerk Foundation.

There are a few MPs who recorded remunerated employment outside Parliament such as ACDP’s Wayne Thring and Meshoe as pastors, Steenhuisen at an asset business management at North Star, EFFs’ Ringo Madlingozi as music performer and ANC’s Nobuhle Nkabane as a Unisa tutor, among others.

In terms of consultancy work, Deputy Minister Sidumo Dlamini has consultancy valued at R14 000 benefits with Nehawu and ANC MP Mathole Motshekga has with Modjadji Royal Council for advisory services.

ANC MP Beauty Zibula has also with the National Bargaining Council Clothing Manufactory Chamber as the chair valued at R13 935.48 while DA MP Darren Bergman has with his company Darren Bergman & Associates estimated at R240 000 a year and his colleague Leon Schreiber disclosed research work for the Princeton University at R44 391.

Political Bureau