Alcohol sale ban: Liquor industry warns of dire consequences

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol will lead to job losses, the liquor industry says.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa said the abuse of alcohol had led to the admission of higher numbers of people at clinics and hospitals.

While some political parties agreed with his decision, the liquor industry has lamented the impact on employment. The National Liquor Traders Council, South African Liquor Brand owners Association, the Beer Association of South Africa, Vinpro, the Liquor Traders Association of South Africa and manufacturers said they were disappointed.

“The liquor industry has a wide and deep value chain employing almost 1million people The hardest hit will be the significant number of smaller retailers and taverners The ban will have other unintended consequences which includes further job losses. During the nine-week lockdown, the alcohol industry lost R18 billion in revenue and R3.4 billion in excise tax.”

They said the initial suspension of alcohol sales restricted the legal trade and fuelled the illegal market's growth.