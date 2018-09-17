Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa signing the gold wage agreement with AngloGold Ashanti. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Joseph Mathunjwa, said on Monday that there will be no worker at AngloGold Ashanti earning less than R14 000 even at entry level in three years time. This comes after AngloGold Ashanti signed an agreement with Amcu, UASA and Solidarity which gave workers an increment of R1 000-a-year over the three years. Amcu also achieved a 6.5 percent increase for miners, artisans and officials – 0.5 percent more than the mandated six percent.

Mathunjwa said that AngloGold Ashanti tabled an offer close to what Amcu members had mandated and its negotiators encouraged further engagements to find common ground.

"This day is a symbol of what Amcu can do in all sectors. We are here to make a difference in the lives of workers and impact their livelihoods positively," Mathunjwa said.

“We did it in the platinum sector and we have taken significant strides with the gold sector. We will remain resolute in the fight to empower workers and to ensure that our members live in dignity."

Amcu general secretary, Jimmy Gama, said they can only hope that other mine companies can follow the same precedent as we continue in the conciliation processes with them.

"We are happy to announce that we have finally reached an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti that will benefit our members and improve their lives greatly," Gama said.

"As Amcu we were given a mandate by our members and AngloGold Ashanti emerged as the only company that negotiated in good faith. Our engagements have continued progressively to this point, where we have reached a settlement that we believe will impact the lives of our members."

Chief negotiator on behalf of the gold producers, Motsamai Motlhamme, said they were pleased that they have finally reached an agreement after protracted negotiations.

Since the commencement of the wage talks in June this year, Amcu has declared disputes with Harmony, Village Main Reef and Sibanye Stillwater.

The union is currently in conciliation processes with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in an effort to reach common ground with the three mining companies with regards to the wage demands of the mine workers.

African News Agency (ANA)