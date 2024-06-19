All eyes on KZN by- elections as Zuma’s MK Party plots to seize control from IFP and ANC

The race is on to secure local councillor posts today as more than 10 by-elections take place across KwaZulu-Natal. Umzumbe along the South Coast will see 12 by-elections taking place, prompted by the resignations of ANC councillors in that area.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) claims all have defected to MK. "People are not happy on the ground, they are not happy with this coalition between the ANC and IFP. This is why we are seeing councillors resigning from those parties and joining MK," Kwazi Mbanjwa, MK's KZN co-ordinator told IOL. But, with a new IFP sheriff in town, the dynamics could now change.

KZN's newly elected IFP Premier, Thami Ntuli, is a major boost for the IFP, representing a huge comeback in a powerful role for the party in KZN. However, despite the coalition, parties will be working towards the 2026 local government elections hoping to take over Municipalities. The first salvos have already been fired with by-elections taking place and this is expected to intensify as more councillors quit to join other parties.

The ANC run Umzumbe Municipality in particular has been embroiled in faction battles between the ANC and IFP. ANC mayor Bongani Nyuswa was also ousted during a motion of no confidence earlier this year and replaced by the IFP's Mlungisi Ndlovu. Seven ANC councillors were suspended for abstaining from the motion which resulted in the IFP mayor being elected. The wards being contested include some of those councillors who subsequently resigned and left for the MKP, according to Mbanjwa.