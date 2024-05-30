All eyes on Sunday as Mzansi awaits election results

On Wednesday, more than 27 million people cast their ballots in the general and national elections. Additionally, roughly 1.6 million people who had registered to vote in special elections had the chance to cast ballots on Monday and Tuesday.

As South Africa eagerly awaits the outcome of the May 29 poll, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has embarked on a meticulous process of collecting, verifying and tallying votes from across the nation.

Emerging results from South Africa's seventh democratic national and provincial elections indicate a higher turnout than in the 2019 poll, according to the electoral agency.

The IEC is tasked with overseeing free and fair elections, which plays a vital role in ensuring the democratic process runs smoothly.