All five regions of ANC in Gauteng disbanded, structures converted to regional task teams

Johannesburg - The ANC in Gauteng, which is preparing to hold its elective provincial conference early in June this year, has disbanded all its regional executives committees (RECs) and converted them into regional task teams (RTT) The impromptu and drastic decision was communicated to the regions in a letter which was sent out late on Tuesday and the decision came into effect a day later, on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gauteng, which is one of the smallest provinces of the ANC in terms of membership even though it is the economic hub of the country, has five regions. They are: Johannesburg, Tshwane (Pretoria), Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and the West Rand. In the letter signed by ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, he said the decision to dissolve the RECs and convert them into RTT is in accordance with the ANC’s constitution. “Dear regional secretaries, noting the decision of the special provincial executive committee (PEC), dated March 8, 2022, the meeting resolved to dissolve the RECs and convert them into RTT, to be consistent with the ANC constitution. Special PEC resolutions:

More on this ANC’s regional and provincial conference deadlines in doubt

– That all regions be dissolved and converted to RTTs in terms of Rule 12.2.4, with immediate effect, as of March 9, 2022. – The roles will be as follows: convener, deputy convener, coordinator, deputy coordinator, fundraiser, and additional members. – All REC members remain as members of the RTT, no new members are to be appointed in the structure,” Khawe wrote.

Story continues below Advertisment

Khawe had previously told Independent Media that the province would convene its elective conference on the weekend of June 3-5 this year, in a venue yet to be named. Currently, the battle for the position of provincial chairperson in Gauteng is between two MECs of David Makhura’s provincial Cabinet. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is up against MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile. NEWS: The ANC in Gauteng has dissolved all the regional executive committees of its 5 regions and converted them into regional task teams (RTTs) to oversee day to day running of the structures. The provincial conference will be held in early June this year. @IOL @IOLPolitics — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 9, 2022 Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the current MEC for Finance, has thrown her hat in the ring as well. She wants the position of deputy provincial chairperson, which is currently held by Lesufi, who is deputising Makhura – the outgoing provincial chairperson.

Story continues below Advertisment

Makhura is reportedly not keen on coming back, as he is eyeing a senior position in the national leadership of the governing party, where he is reportedly being lobbied to contest the position of secretary-general under the CR slate, which is led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. [email protected] Political Bureau