All roads lead to Thembisa for EFF’s festival

Johannesburg - All roads lead to Sekhukhune sports ground in Limpopo and Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Thembisa in Ekurhuleni for the EFF’s Siyabonga rallies to thank those who voted for them in the local government elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the support called for celebration since it meant that they were a party of the future. In 2016 the EFF got 8.19% and 761 seats across the country. This year, it got 10.31% and 982 seats. In preparation for the festival of the poor, on Friday the party slaughtered about five cattle, including a bull which they said was gifted by their father and late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“The king was never ashamed of his relationship with the EFF. We are eternally grateful, Bayede!” said the party. The party also saw a chance to make the youth of Winnie Mandela informal settlement happy by gifting scores of them with full soccer gear and balls to promote recreational activities. “There is no celebration without the youth. One of the EFF local government elections commitments was the promotion of recreational activities in our communities. We donated soccer kits to the youth of Tembisa,” EFF said.

The festival starts at noon. Malema said people are welcome to attend the event. “The rally will thank our people in Thembisa who gave us the mandate. We must make sure that the rally becomes successful, at the forefront of it is the volunteers of the EFF. We need to thank them for doing this difficult job and for continuing to be loyal and disciplined members. We also want to say to our people, let us go back to the drawing board and continue to serve our people,” Malema said. [email protected]