Durban - KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Sihle Zikalala said the party is ready for this weekend’s conference despite the challenges that it had faced in the province.





The conference had been delayed by a week to ensure that all challenges had been addressed ‘to ensure that all issues of the branches are listened to by both the provincial and national committee’.





“There is a firm convergence of views within and among all ANC leaders and structures in KZN on the imperative to work for the unity of the ANC. The unity of the movement is premised on the common and shared commitment to build a National Democratic Society.”





Zikalala said they had to successfully convened six peaceful regional conferences.





The regions that have not convened are Harry Gwala‚ Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida — because of their failure to deal with infighting.





Zikalala said the regional task teams of these regions would be able to participate but as non voting delegates.





Zikalala said branches of the ANC will convene at BhekuZulu hall at the University of Zululand in the Musa Dladla region to elect provincial leaders but also focus on the policies of the organisation and implementation.





“All the branches that had raised issues were listened to and given fair chance to raise their concern. The committees addressed all the issues.





“There are branches that did not pass the audit and will not partake in the provincial conference at the weekend.”





It is expected that provincial task team convenor Zikalala will run uncontested as the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair. Task team coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu is expected to run unopposed as his deputy.



