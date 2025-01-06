All you need to know about the ANC's 113th January 8 Statement celebration

The African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating 113 years of its existence this weekend, a momentous milestone for the party and its long-standing commitment to the liberation and development of South Africa. The celebrations will culminate in the main January 8 Statement Rally, which will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Western Cape.

For the first time since democracy, the January 8,Statement will come where the ANC does not hold a majority and has formed a coalition with the DA, following last year's elections. This year’s observance comes with a strong focus on both reflection and renewal, as the ANC continues its journey of addressing the country’s challenges while committing to its vision for the future. The January 8 Statement is a cornerstone of the ANC's calendar, dating back to 1972 when it was first introduced to celebrate the founding of the party on January 8, 1912 in Bloemfontein.

This annual address has since evolved into a unifying moment, setting the tone for the ANC’s political agenda for the year ahead. It serves as both a reflection on the movement’s history and a call to action for the ongoing work of liberation and national development. Briefing the media on Monday about the significance of this year’s event, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula emphasised that the January 8 Statement marks "a moment to celebrate our past, confront the challenges we face today, and chart our course for the future". The ANC continues to build on the legacy of leaders like Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, who made significant contributions to the country’s freedom.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the key speech, setting the tone for the party’s activities in 2025. For the first time in recent years, the January 8 Statement will be delivered in Khayelitsha, a community in the Western Cape known for its rich history of struggle against colonialism, apartheid, and its ongoing challenges of inequality. Khayelitsha and the broader Western Cape region represent the dual legacies of oppression and resistance.

As Mbalula stated, “Khayelitsha is symbolic of both the ANC's fight against the legacy of apartheid and its continued efforts to improve the lives of South Africans in the face of persistent inequalities." The decision to host the celebration in Khayelitsha reflects the ANC’s commitment to reconnecting with communities that are still marginalised, it said. Black, coloured, and Indian communities in places like Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain continue to face poverty, unemployment, and inadequate housing issues that the ANC is determined to address through both local and national reforms. said Mbalula. This year’s anniversary is particularly significant as it celebrates 113 years of ANC-led struggles for freedom and justice. However, it also comes at a time when the ANC is actively engaged in renewal and rebuilding its foundations to better serve South Africa’s people.

The themes of unity, renewal, and service resonate strongly, particularly as the ANC continues its efforts to tackle the legacy of apartheid, including economic inequality, unemployment, and crime. The January 8 Statement has historically been a unifying call to action, rallying South Africans to focus on the challenges ahead, as well as the work needed to realise the goals of a non-racial, democratic, and prosperous South Africa. As Ramaphosa will reflect on the state of the movement, the country, and the path forward, he will also address the ways in which the ANC has improved the nation’s democratic institutions and economic stability.

In the lead-up to the main rally, the ANC will host a series of events, including: ANC Youth League’s Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture

Visit to Robben Island to honour past leaders

Wreath-laying ceremonies

Regional cake-cutting events

"Reclaiming the Night" peace walk

Launch of new ANC membership system

Recognition of ANC branches and cadres. In 2023, the January 8 Statement was delivered at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein. The 2025 event, however, marks a departure by bringing the Statement to Khayelitsha, underscoring the party’s determination to centre the needs of South Africa’s underserved communities.