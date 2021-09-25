Almost 200 000 government officials receiving social grants

Zulu said some of the employees were in the provinces and others were in the national departments.

In the written reply to a parliamentary question from IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe, Zulu said there were 177 108 officials receiving social grants, as at the end of July.

Zulu also said there were 3 400 Social Development Department employees who were getting social grants and another 153 officials from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) getting grants.

“All social grants received by Sassa employees, except for the foster child grant and the combination grants (a combination of foster child grants and care dependency grants which are not means tested) have been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Social Assistance Act, which allows for suspension without prior notice, in cases of suspected fraud or misrepresentation,” said Zulu.