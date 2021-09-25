Almost 200 000 government officials receiving social grants
Cape Town – Almost 200 000 government employees are receiving social grants, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has revealed in a written reply to a parliamentary question.
Zulu said some of the employees were in the provinces and others were in the national departments.
In the written reply to a parliamentary question from IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe, Zulu said there were 177 108 officials receiving social grants, as at the end of July.
Zulu also said there were 3 400 Social Development Department employees who were getting social grants and another 153 officials from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) getting grants.
“All social grants received by Sassa employees, except for the foster child grant and the combination grants (a combination of foster child grants and care dependency grants which are not means tested) have been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Social Assistance Act, which allows for suspension without prior notice, in cases of suspected fraud or misrepresentation,” said Zulu.
“Processes are now under way to determine the amount paid which should not have been paid, as well as the date from which these employees started being employed by Sassa, to determine the amount to be recovered. In addition, documents are being prepared for disciplinary processes to be implemented,” said Zulu.
“As a preventive measure, all Socpen data will be checked against the Sassa salary system on a monthly basis prior to the payment extraction,” she added.
Political Bureau