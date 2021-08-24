Almost 60 000 candidates to contest municipal elections

A total number of 59 272 candidates have been potentially captured to contest for 10 285 seats in different municipal councils, including the Metropolitan Councils in the country. This was revealed by the Electoral Commission (IEC) chief executive officer Sy Mamabolo in Pretoria on Tuesday following the registration of candidates deadline at 9pm on Monday.

Mamabolo said the preliminary figures indicated that the total number of candidates standing at 59 272, including those captured through the online candidate nomination system as well manually in the local office of the Commission. He added that 74% of preliminary candidates were captured through the online system, while 26% came through manual submissions, saying it was due to an innovative ICT solution that continues to offer operational efficiencies while at the same time giving political parties and independent candidates greater control over the capturing process. “The total number of municipal council seats being contested in this year election is 10 285. There are 276 unique political parties that submitted candidates, of which two are contesting in all the 257 municipalities in the country. The total number of independents currently captured is 944. In 2016, there were 855 independent Candidates,” Mamabolo said.

He further indicated that the compliance verification process was already under way to ensure that candidates on the system were compliant with the electoral prescripts. “As of this morning, the total election deposits paid amount to just over R 7 million. Some payments were made late last night through electronic funds transfer, and these may take up to 48 hours to reflect in the bank account of the Commission,” Mamabolo said. On August 27, the Chief Electoral Officer will notify political parties of any non-compliance that may have arisen. In this regard, contestants will have until August 30 to correct the non-compliance.

Furthermore, parties will be notified of candidates who may be appearing on multiple party lists. Parties may choose to remove such candidates and re-order lists by September 2. Mamabolo also revealed that only two parties are contesting all municipal councils but declined to name them. He highlighted that a final list would be published on September 7.

The DA has, however, confirmed that it is contesting all municipal councils. During the briefing, Mamabolo expressed dismay at members of the ANC who descended on the electoral offices to protest against the irregular nomination of candidates by their party. “We experienced protests by members of a political party here at Election House yesterday. We wish to indicate that the Commission is not entrusted with the responsibility to mediate internal party disputes. Parties are urged to set processes to manage internal disputes. The Commission thus condemn protests action direct at it in circumstances where it has no lawful role it can play in internecine party disputes,” Mamabolo said.