Amid Covid-19 surge, Mkhize aims to vaccinate for herd immunity

Johannesburg - Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Thursday detailed plans to vaccinate 40 million people or two-thirds of its population against Covid-19 in order to achieve herd immunity, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21 000 for the first time.

A more contagious coronavirus mutant, first found on South Africa's east coast late last year, is driving a second wave of infections across Africa's most industrialised nation, pushing its total to 1.15 million, a third of all the continent's cases.

This week, deaths in the country surpassed 30 000, and Mkhize said both private and public hospitals were struggling to manage to a growing influx of patients.

"Deaths and admissions are already higher than what we have ever experienced before," he said in virtual presentation to Parliament.

Mkhize proposed vaccinating the 40 million over a year - without saying when they would start - a goal he admitted was ambitious given the country's capacity in terms of staff and facilities. He reiterated that the country aimed get its first vaccines in February.