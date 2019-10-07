The IFP’s reconciliation project with the ANC - which the party has tasked its former president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to head - must be the least of their worries as the party should concentrate on appealing to younger voters with the 2021 local government elections looming, political analysts say.
At the weekend IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa told Eyewitness News that the party's history and role during apartheid had been distorted and that if the ANC made certain public concessions, the IFP’s public image would be cleansed.
However, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that it was puzzling to think of the part of the version of history that would help the IFP currently.
“Maybe people think that the IFP has a credibility problem given the controversial role that it has played in the past and they wonder if this will help them. Of course, it’s always good to set things right historically, but is that the main problem of the IFP now? No.
“The main problem of the IFP now is just a simple question of relevance, it’s a question of inspiring young people and reaching out to younger people. We are becoming an increasingly younger population so it means any party that relies a lot on the elders will have to think about its strategy of growth,” Mathekga said.