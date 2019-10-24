The constant pursuit of President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Bosasa donation by former DA national leader, Mmusi Maimane, led to his fall from grace, political analysts say.
Prof Sipho Seepe, said Maimane’s downfall as DA leader started when he first demanded answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa about the infamous R500 000 Bosasa donation to the CR17 campaign fund ahead of the 2017 Nasrec conference of the ANC.
He said if Maimane had not asked that question, Ramaphosa, whom he described as a favorite for liberals and capitalists, would have not come under pressure to provide answers and later be probed by the Public Protector.
This eventually led to the exposure of the donors to the fund, who happen to also donate to the DA.
He said the DA needed somebody who was not going to disturb Ramaphosa, a presidency they support because it was led by someone with the same ideology as them and in him, they have found the Maimane they were looking for, a black liberal.