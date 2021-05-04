Analysts weigh in on politicians lack of qualifications

Cape Town - Political analyst Professor Boitumelo Senokoane says it’s not a surprise that senior DA members do not have post-matric qualifications.

His comment comes after the opposition party revealed to Independent Media that the chairperson of the DA’s Federal Council, Helen Zille, has referred the investigation into the qualifications of Saldanha mayor Marius Koen to the party’s federal legal commission for investigation and deliberation.

The EFF recently flagged down Koen for misrepresenting his qualifications.

Last week, Bonginkosi Madikizela submitted his resignation as both DA Western Cape leader and Transport and Public Works MEC.

He had been suspended amid claims that he lied about his qualifications, which he previously denied.

Shortly after Madikizela’s revelation, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone came under fire for her qualifications.

“It is not a surprise that DA senior members do not have qualifications. Whiteness is a qualification by itself. Only blacks are expected to have such,” Senokoane said.

He added that it was imperative that Members of Parliament have certain qualifications to understand various disciplines.

Senokoane, however, maintained that leaders who do not have qualifications should not be excluded in some areas as they may have other knowledge to offer.

He further said the matter around qualifications should be based on a sound debate rather than be racialised.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta also weighed in on the matter and said qualifications are important when one looks at the functions that need to be performed by MP’s as well as members of the Cabinet.

He, however, also indicated that holding degrees is debatable.

“Many MP’s and members of cabinet rely on advisers a lot and sometimes you find that they are misled by the very advisers. I’m of the opinion that it would be great if MPs can have at least one minimum qualification and understanding of the law to make sound judgement. Sometimes politicians feel very strongly about their position which they want to enforce.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of the country and when people are not qualified, they may even undermine the constitution itself. The reality is for one to make laws or come up with a bill, one needs to have a background concerning law," he said.

Political Bureau