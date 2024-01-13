ANC 112: Ramaphosa vows to accelerate economy, service delivery, and infrastructure in 2024

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says in 2024, the African National Congress and it's alliance partners, will accelerate the reconstruction of the economy, in pursuit of delivering quality basic service and infrastructure. Ramaphosa has vowed to renew the ANC and society, fight crime and corruption, rejuvenate the nation, and contribute towards a better Africa and world.

Ramaphosa was delivering the keynote address during the ANC’s annual January 8 Statement which was being commemorate at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday. Ramaphosa was responding to the challenges faced by the ANC, which included rising poverty and equality, cost of living, and economic instability. “Given these challenges, we will work together with alliances to deliver basic services and rejuvenate the nation,” he said.

The ANC marks 30 years in power with the country celebrating 30 years of independence and democracy. Renewing the ANC, reconstructing the economy to create more jobs and growth, improving basic services and infrastructure, load shedding, and tackling crime and corruption, were key issues that he promised to address. During his speech, Ramaphosa said the ANC was targeting a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections.

He called on all party members to tirelessly campaign to retain power and has tasked the ANC Youth League to mobilise young South Africans to register to vote. “The immediate task of all members and supporters of the ANC, our alliance partners, the mass democratic movement, and progressive civil society is to mobilise all South Africans, especially the youth, to register to vote so they can exercise their hard-won right to shape the future of our country,” he said. He further said a clear vision of the ANC-led government in the next five years will be known when they launch their manifesto next month.

"The ANC will launch its Election Manifesto next month setting out in detail our vision and programme for taking our country forward during the next five years, and beyond," he said. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will hold the next voter registration weekend on February 3 and 4.