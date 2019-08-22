Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg wasted the public's time when it withdrew its petty and frivolous "motion of no confidence" against Mayor Herman Mashaba at the last minute, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said in a statement. On Thursday, the ANC withdrawn the motion of no confidence it has brought against Mashaba.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: "It is clear that the ANC woke up to the sudden realisation that they did not have the necessary support for the motion to succeed and resorted to withdrawing it in order to spare themselves the humiliation of losing the vote.

"The DA is pleased that the ANC’s political gimmick to once again get their hands on the keys to the City’s coffers has failed.

"This motion clearly had nothing to do with the Mayor’s leadership, it was merely an attempt by the ANC to pursue its narrow political agenda to destroy the positive work of Johannesburg’s multi-party administration at the expense of residents."

Malatsi said the DA will not be deterred by the ANC’s petty politics. "Our first priority will remain the delivery of services to the people of Johannesburg".

The DA said that since Mashaba and the multi-party government took over the reins of the City it has thrived despite the challenges it faces.

"The DA is unmoved by the ANC’s attempts to remove legitimate and democratically established governments in our metros. We remain committed to bringing real, tangible change and building one South Africa for all," said Malatsi.

African News Agency (ANA)