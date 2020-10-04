ANC activist and former MK soldier Igshaan Dangor dies of Covid-19 complications

Johannesburg - ANC activist and former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldier Igshaan Dangor has passed away less than a month after his brother Achmat, his family said. Their sister is ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte. Igshaan Dangor’s brother Zane said Igshaan was buried on Sunday in accordance with Muslim rites and with Covid-19 restrictions in place. “Go well Mkhonto. It’s with sadness that we announce that our brother Igshaan Dangor passed away due to Covid complications. Shaan was a soldier of MK and served in the SANDF. Shaan is mourned by all of us and especially by his wife Denise and his daughters Chane and Shounice.” In a statement on Sunday, the ANC said Igshaan Dangor went into exile in 1984 to join the ranks of the people's army, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

“He joined the ANC and MK at a time when it was extremely dangerous to do so. He served our movement with selfless and relentless dedication.

“Igshaan Dangor returned from exile in 1990 after the unbanning of the ANC and immediately joined the ANC Riverlea branch assisting in strengthening and building ANC structures throughout Gauteng.”

Igshaan Dangor became part of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) after 1994.

“Igshaan Dangor’s contribution to the liberation struggle as well as the reconstruction and development of our country will remain indelible in the memories of all freedom-loving people of South Africa.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Dangor family, the mass democratic movement and the people of South Africa as a whole. We hope they will find strength and comfort in the knowledge that the entire country shares in their grief,” the party said.

Achmat Dangor was a political activist, author and former CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation His most important works include the novels Kafka's Curse and Bitter Fruit. Dangor was also the author of three collections of poetry, a novella and a short story collection. He was the winner of many literary prizes, including the South African Bosman prize for Kafka's Curse. Bitter Fruit was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for 2004.

Political Bureau