Durban - A prominent African National Congress (ANC) activist and a businessman have been shot dead in the politically volatile eMalahleni region in northern KZN and all preliminary speculations point to a political motive. Martin Sithole, 47, was shot dead while with his friend, Buthanani Shange, 67 around 6pm on Sunday.

Beyond being an activist, Sithole was also a businessman, owning water tankers that supplied water to local communities.

An insider said Sithole was also a prominent participant in one of the two warring factions of the ANC that are gunning for the control of the resource-rich Newcastle municipality. According to information from bystanders, he was shot 28 times using an AK 47 rifle and a pistol.

SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said three bystanders were wounded. The wounded are in hospital receiving medical attention.

"Two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder are being investigated. While the motive of the attack is not conclusive at this stage, it has been decided that the task team investigating political killings take over this investigation," he said.

He appealed to anyone who may have any information about this attack to tip their investigators and they remain anonymous with all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

