ANC addresses policy platform confusion, urges public to understand GNU’s core principles

The African National Congress (ANC) has addressed growing uncertainties and confusion surrounding the policy platform of the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU). Among a series of inquiries and comments from various political parties and media outlets, the ANC has made a robust attempt to clarify and affirm the foundations and intentions of their policy platform.

“The ANC-led GNU stands firmly on the principles agreed upon in our Statement of Intent, which all party signatories have endorsed,” the statement read, emphasising unity and continuity in government policies. “There is a solid foundation in the GNU policy that every South African should understand. Misinterpretations serve no one and only detract from our collective goals.” According to the statement, Clause 8 of the GNU Statement of Intent outlines the fundamental principles of the GNU’s policy, emphasising transformative constitutionalism. Meanwhile, Clause 11 details the substantive policy framework, designed to guide both the current and future actions of the government.

Clause 19 was specifically highlighted in response to recent disputes, explaining that “all existing government policies remain effective without exception unless officially revised through consensus-driven processes”. “We urge all South Africans, especially those in the media, to familiarise themselves with the substantive elements of the GNU to foster a more informed and constructive public discourse,” said Zuko Godlimpi, acting national spokesperson for the ANC. The ANC’s call for engagement reflects its commitment to transparency and unity in addressing the nation’s challenges, reinforcing the message, “Let’s do more, together”, he said.