Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

PORT ELIZABETH - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the ANC’s political school named after struggle stalwart, Oliver Reginald Tambo, at an event held at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Thursday. In honouring the memory of the late leader of the organisation, the OR Tambo School of Leadership said in a statement that it would embrace the values of humanity, selflessness and foresight that underpinned his revolutionary leadership.

"It brings attention to his combined exceptional leadership quality and total dedication to make South Africa a better country through education. He was renowned for his fair, inclusive and embracing leadership.

It said that Tambo was a "revolutionary intellectual leader who valued the power of persuasive argument and ideas".

“This is a significant step towards the renewal of the ANC. It is consistent with the historical role of the ANC in building its members and leaders to be agents of change. It is only through ethically and intellectually grounded members that the ANC can continue to lead society” chairperson of the OR Tambo School of Leadership, Kgalema Motlanthe, said.

Board members of the school are Kgalema Motlanthe, chairperson, as well as David Masondo who is a Board member and Principal of the school.

Other members are Alison Bengtson, Aubrey Mokadi, Cassel Mathale, Derrick Swartz, Douglas Ramaphosa, Jabulani Sithole, John Pamapallis, Joshua Maluleka, Kwazikwenkosi Mshengu, Mahlengi Bhengu, Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule, Ronald Lamola, Sarah Mokwebo, Shafee Verachia and Thandeka Ntshangase.

“The Board is composed of individuals with strong background in design, curriculum development and delivery of political education. This team has strong strategic and technical expertise in adult basic education, accreditation, quality assurance and legal framework governing education,” the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said.

Principal of the school Dr David Masondo said the school will facilitate education on strategic studies, policy as well as organisational skills, and offers 13 courses that will be offered on different platforms including face-to-face interactions between students and facilitators and e-learning .

The courses include Political Economy, Gender and Women Emancipation, as well as Global Economy and the Developmental State.

“The course content and methods of delivery are designed in such way that they will be accredited in the medium term.” Masondo said.

The school is open to members of the ANC and the democratic movement, as well as anyone keen on understanding how the world works and how to change it. ANC regional, provincial and national leaders will be required to attend the school.

A wide range of stakeholders who will be associated with the school attended the celebratory launch event including leaders of the ANC and its alliance partners, academics, business and the media.

Fraternal organisations across Africa were also represented, including Swapo, Frelimo, Zanu-PF and the Jubilee Party from Kenya.

African News Agency (ANA)