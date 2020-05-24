ANC affirms support for Dlamini Zuma, hits out at 'wedge drivers'

Johannesburg - The ANC has become the latest organisation to come out in support of Cooperative Governance Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who since Friday has become a target of hateful messages and hostile petitions after it was alleged that she is in favour of prolonged cigarette and booze ban. In a statement of support issued late on Saturday the party said it was clear that there are "wedge drivers, who are in the service of certain businesses," and their plans are centred around singling out the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs. "The ANC notes with dismay the continuing attacks on Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for diligently carrying out her duties as the Minister responsible for the coordination of our country's national mitigation efforts, in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2020... "The discussions are supposed to be confidential until the final decisions of the collective are publicly announced. It must always be remembered that the decisions of Cabinet and the NCC are collectively taken, and should never be individualised. It is entirely unacceptable that there are wedge drivers, who are in the service of certain businesses. They maliciously attack and undermine our leaders," the party said. The party said Dlamini Zuma must remain focused and to continue with the excellent work that she is doing as part of the National Corona Command Council (NCC).

"We call on Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to remain focused and to continue with the excellent work that she is doing as part of the collective. The ANC welcomes the diligent manner that Cabinet and the NCC, under the leadership of President Ramaphosa, are carrying out their difficult duties. We fully support the decisions that have been taken. We call on those who are trying to undermine Cabinet and the NCC, and the decisions that they collectively take, to forthwith cease with their selfish and unpatriotic behavior."

Meanwhile, Dlamini Zuma also got support from former ANC MP, Dr Makhosi Khoza. On Saturday Khoza took to Facebook to voice her support and said the Minister is being unfairly treated because of her former husband, Jacob Zuma.

"I have so much respect for her. South Africans must recognize her outstanding contributions as former Minister of Health. Today, we enjoy relatively clean air quality free from nicotine in public spaces. She also transformed our experience at home affairs offices as the Minister of Home Affairs...

"She is extremely principled and rational. The continued unwarranted attack on her must stop. She has the interests of South Africa at heart. She has often been unfairly treated as the shadow of her former husband. Those of us who understand her know her as an independent thinker, strategist and tactician," Khoza said.

Political Bureau