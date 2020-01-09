Kimberley - ANC national executive member Sfiso Buthelezi has urged the private sector not to make the crisis of economic growth the responsibility of the state.
Buthelezi was speaking in Galeshewe in Kimberley, where the ruling party is drumming up support for its 108th birthday bash on Saturday.
Buthelezi said the ANC was alarmed by the bad performance of the economy.
He said businesses had to roll up their sleeves and play their part while government had a duty to provide a conducive environment for enterprises.
He said the government had made several strides to jumpstart the economy, including the inclusion of small businesses, black companies and youth enterprises in government procurement.