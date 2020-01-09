ANC alarmed by SA's poor economic growth - Buthelezi









File picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Kimberley - ANC national executive member Sfiso Buthelezi has urged the private sector not to make the crisis of economic growth the responsibility of the state. Buthelezi was speaking in Galeshewe in Kimberley, where the ruling party is drumming up support for its 108th birthday bash on Saturday. Buthelezi said the ANC was alarmed by the bad performance of the economy. He said businesses had to roll up their sleeves and play their part while government had a duty to provide a conducive environment for enterprises. He said the government had made several strides to jumpstart the economy, including the inclusion of small businesses, black companies and youth enterprises in government procurement.

“I can touch on other things. You know that there are things we are doing in tourism like the visa relaxation that we have embarked on. There are countries that between and among ourselves that we have scrapped visa. The question of the unabridged birth certificates, which also talks to tourism, is also an important area that we have identified as government to stimulate growth.

He said the ANC leadership in government had met with the agricultural community in the Northern Cape.

“The Minister of Agriculture, comrade Thoko (Didiza) had her whole team here yesterday because this is an agricultural province, by and large, to say how do we harness the agricultural activity so that we can create more jobs. Most of the economic problems that we are having are functions of low economic growth,” Buthelezi said.

Political Bureau

