Johannesburg - The African National Congress and its alliance partners the South African Communist Party and The Congress of South African Trade Unions are hoping that South African Airways can be turned into a thriving business and remain as the country's national carrier. The alliance secretariat met on Tuesday at Luthuli House where they discussed the Alliance’s common approach pertaining to the restructuring SAA.
In a statement released on Wednesday, national spokesperson for the ANC, Pule Mabe, said the alliance maintained that SAA must be turned around to thrive and kept as the national carrier and serve as the mainstay of the country's domestic aviation industry with successful regional, continental and international routes.
"The alliance Secretariat placed emphasis on ensuring that the rights of workers are fully protected throughout the process," he said.
This comes in the wake of SAA being placed into business rescue in December 2019 with both the government and creditors committing to jointly provide R4 billion.
Last week, business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana announced that SAA would no longer fly to several local and international destinations from February 29.