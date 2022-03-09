ANC and IFP squabble over location of provincial government precincts unnecessary - political analyst

Durban - The ongoing tiff between the IFP and ANC over the development of the R6.8 billion Provincial Government Precinct in Pietermaritzburg and the use of the already existing Ulundi government precinct is an unnecessary power struggle. This is the view of KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst Thabani Khumalo who says that both parties should instead have their focus firmly fixed on the needs of the province and its people, regardless of whether this happened from offices in Ulundi or Pietermaritzburg.

The two parties are at loggerheads on the issue, with the ANC aiming to go ahead with the R6.8 billion development in the provincial capital, while the IFP is saying that the province has no money to waste on a new development, and instead the Ulundi government precinct should be used as it is already in existence and has all the necessary facilities. It has seen both parties advance their own arguments, with the ANC-led provincial government’s Jomo Sibiya, MEC for Public Works, saying that the ANC, as a governing party, had identified government infrastructure as one of the most important sectors in ensuring economic recovery and job creation. “It is for these reasons that the department’s investments in social infrastructure are packaged in such a way that we grow the economy of the province for the benefit of ordinary members of society,” Sibiya said.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa said the IFP acknowledged that both Ulundi and Pietermaritzburg were of historical significance to various sections of the province’s communities and that neither should be treated as superior to the other. “The IFP does not want to pit Pietermaritzburg against Ulundi and vice versa. We cannot duplicate in Pietermaritzburg what already exists at Ulundi. There is no money to waste,” Hlabisa said. However, political analyst Khumalo said the two parties should be concentrating on the bigger goal of ensuring service delivery to their “similar constituency” instead of squabbling over the location of government precincts.

