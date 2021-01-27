ANC announces Jackson Mthembu’s replacement in the National Assembly

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The ANC has moved to fill the two critical political positions that were held by the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, by appointing his replacements. Mthembu was laid to rest on Sunday at his Witbank home in Mpumalanga after succumbing to Covid-19. The ruling party’s parliamentary office announced on Wednesday that Mthembu’s position in the national assembly would be filled by Dr Xiaomei Havard from Gauteng. On Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced that Minister of Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshaveni would, until further notice, act as the minister in the presidency. “President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development Ms Khumbudzo Ntshaveni as acting Minister in The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation until further notice. This appointment, in terms of Section 98 of the Constitution, follows the passing away of Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday, 21 January 2021, from Covid-19-related complications.

“Minister Ntshaveni will continue to perform her responsibilities as Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in The Presidency,” the presidency said in a statement.

Other members who were sworn in by Parliament on ANC ticket includes Dingaan Myolwa from the Eastern Cape who replaced Pumza Dyantyi and Nkosinathi Dlamini from KwaZulu-Natal who replaced Nomvuzo Shabalala.

Also brought on parliamentary board is Ponani Petunia Makhubele from Limpopo who replaced Nombulelo Hermans and Kavilan Pillay from KwaZulu-Natal who replaced Loyiso Mpumlwana.

“The African National Congress in Parliament welcomes the appointment of five new members to fill vacancies in the national assembly. These vacancies arose from the passing on of ANC MPs...

“The new members of parliament were sworn-in earlier this afternoon in a hybrid swearing-in ceremony by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli," the party said in a statement.

Chief whip and ANC MP Faiez Jacobs welcomed new deployees and wished them well in the strategic deployments aimed at strengthening the ruling party’s caucus in Parliament.

“As the ANC in parliament, we have full confidence that they will serve the people of South Africa with distinction,” said Jacobs.

Meanwhile, in KZN, the ANC is still faced with the mammoth task of filling the position of transport MEC, which became vacant following the passing away of Bheki Ntuli due to Covid-19.

While the provincial spokesperson of the party Nhlakanipho Ntombela said it was “too early” for them to even start discussing that, several names have been floated around.

Currently, Ntuli’s position is held by MEC Kwazi Mshengu who is also in charge of the provincial Department of Education.

Among the names that have been thrown around includes MPL Jomo Sibiya and Siboniso Mtshali, who currently chairs the transport portfolio committee in the provincial legislature.

Also believed to be running for the position is former ANC provincial secretary, Super Zuma.

Political Bureau