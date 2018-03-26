Johannesburg - In a bid bid to dissuade members and structures aggrieved over organisational processes from taking the party to court, the ANC has released the names of a team to deal with internal disputes.

ANC structures with allegations of manipulation of organisational processes and the flouting of the party's constitution have often approached the courts for relief.

The litigation from dissenting members has led to the disbandment of provincial structures in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal after the high courts there declared the party's provincial conferences unlawful and set them aside.

An Eastern Cape group, disgruntled over last year's ANC provincial conference, have taken the party to the Constitutional Court in a bid to have it set the conference aside.

This after the group’s similar application was dismissed by the high court in the Eastern Cape.

On Monday, ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule said the team - led by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte - had already been set up and members were now expected to refrain from seeing the courts as the first avenue for relief.

The eight-member team includes national executive committee members Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Siyabonga Cwele, Hlengiwe Mkhize and Alvin Botes.

Magashule said the ANC national executive committee, which met over the weekend, also discussed the establishment of a strengthened integrity committee which would have powers that would be final against members who were found to be in the wrong.

The committee would be made up of senior party members held in high regard.

The ANC also released its conference resolutions yesterday, with the party’s head of policy, Jeff Radebe, saying there were informal talks within the party about the alignment of ANC elective conferences with general elections to avoid the recalling of heads of state before their terms ended.

In September 2008, former president Thabo Mbeki was recalled from the Union Buildings, nine months after he was succeeded by former president Jacob Zuma as ANC president and eight months before his term ended.

Last month, Zuma was also recalled, barely two months after he was succeeded by Cyril Ramaphosa as the party's leader.

“There are informal talks about this issue. It was never discussed by conference,” said Radebe.

