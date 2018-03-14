Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has announced new premier elects for Mpumalanga and the Free State.





Sisi Ntombela has been chosen to be elected as the Premier for the Free State Province and Refilwe Mtshweni as the Premier for Mpumalanga.





The two posts became vacant following the December conference where former Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza was elected as the Deputy President of the ANC. Magashule, who served as the Free State Premier was elected as SG.





Mtshweni and Ntombela have not been sworn in yet and will take the oath soon, said Magashule.





"The NWC believes that the two women nominated as Premiers Elect will take forward the agenda of radical socio-economic transformation. The nomination of the Premiers Elect demonstrates that the ANC is a true non-sexist organisation and continues to recognize the existing leadership capacity of the Women within our organisation," said Magashule.





Mtshweni and Ntombela welcomed being chosen and said they would focus on the mandate from the ANC elective conference.



