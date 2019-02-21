Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan addresses a memorial service for anti-apartheid veteran Ahmed Kathrada in Cape Town. File photo: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters.
The ANC has backtracked on its statement accusing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and senior party member Senzo Mchunu of 
attacking black professionals with the ruling party apologising to both men.
This followed a letter from Gordhan to ANC Secretary-General Ace  Magashule demanding an apology.

In a statement on Wednesday the ANC said it was dismayed by the attack  on black professionals by Gordhan and Mchunu, who is the party's head of  organising. 

It said black professionals were playing a key role in the  economy including engineers working at Eskom.

But on Thursday evening the ANC backtracked on the statement and  issued an apology to both Gordhan and Mchunu. It said it investigated  the matter and their remarks were taken out of context.

“The ANC extends an unreserved apology to both Mchunu and Gordhan for  its statement issued following these media reports. The ANC  acknowledges the importance of constructive engagement with all  professionals including black engineers and the Black Management  Forum,” said the ANC in a statement.

It said it will meet with black professionals in the coming week to  discuss issues of mutual interest. 

The ANC will also discuss its  manifesto with the black professionals when they meet.

