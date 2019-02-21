The ANC has backtracked on its statement accusing Public Enterprises

attacking black professionals with the ruling party

apologising to both men.

This followed a letter from Gordhan to ANC Secretary-General Ace

Magashule demanding an apology.





In a statement on Wednesday the ANC said it was dismayed by the attack on black professionals by Gordhan and Mchunu, who is the party's head of organising.





It said black professionals were playing a key role in the economy including engineers working at Eskom.





But on Thursday evening the ANC backtracked on the statement and issued an apology to both Gordhan and Mchunu. It said it investigated the matter and their remarks were taken out of context.





“The ANC extends an unreserved apology to both Mchunu and Gordhan for its statement issued following these media reports. The ANC acknowledges the importance of constructive engagement with all professionals including black engineers and the Black Management Forum,” said the ANC in a statement.





It said it will meet with black professionals in the coming week to discuss issues of mutual interest.



