ANC apologises to embattled North West Premier Job Mokgoro

Johannesburg - The ANC in the North West has apologised for the manner in which the decision to redeploy embattled North West Premier Job Mokgoro was communicated publicly. Mokgoro has refused to step down from the position.

Mokgoro allegedly demanded an apology from ANC provincial leaders for accusing him of being responsible for the poor management of local municipalities. On Friday, ANC North West Interim Provincial Committee co-ordinator Hlomani Chauke issued an apology and thanked Mokgoro “We wish to apologise for the discomfort and inconvenience that may have been caused by the manner in which the decision was communicated to him. We wish him well in all his future endeavours.

“We wish to express our profound appreciation to comrade Mokgoro for accepting the ANC decision to redeploy him. We thank him for his sterling work during his tenure as premier of the North West Province. “We reiterate our assertion that his administrative skills are not lost to the people of our province and the ANC will continue to benefit from them. We further wish to apologise for the manner in which the decision to redeploy him may have been handled by the provincial leadership,” said Chauke. Mokgoro’s alleged act scuppered the ANC North West’s planned move to swear-in its premier-elect, Bushy Maape, as a member of the provincial legislature and premier.

Adding to the ANC’s woes, none of the 21 ANC members, including Mokgoro, had offered to resign their seats by last night. Although it was widely expected that Mokgoro would submit his letter of resignation following talks with ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, the office of Speaker of Legislature, Susan Daantjie, on Thursday said no such letter was brought to their attention. Office of the Speaker’s spokesperson, Tebogo Chaane, this week said the Speaker was not made aware of any member of the legislature or the premier’s intention to resign.