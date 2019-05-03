From left: Kgomotso Moraope, Mmamolo Kubayi-Ngubane NW PTT Coordinator, Walter Taukobong and Lucky Moate during ANC last push door to door election campaign in Dikweipi,Moruleng outside Rustenburg. Picture: ANA/Stringer

Moruleng - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West on Friday, appealed for peace leading to next week's general elections. "From our side as the African National Congress we have called for calmness to all our supporters and our voters to say when they are provoked they should not react, that is the first thing," Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the Coordinator of the North West Provincial Task Team (PTT).

"We have a duty as the African National Congress to ensure that those who are our supporters, those who are our voters do not face any risks. They should ensure that there is peace and stability for these elections."

She was speaking at the ANC's last door-to-door in Dikweipi, Moruleng outside Rustenburg on Friday.

She said reports on the violence in the province have encouraged security readiness.

"Law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with any criminality that should happen," she said, adding that they were confident that the security clusters would deal with the violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday, flagged North West and KwaZulu-Natal as high-risk areas going to Wednesday elections.

Kubayi-Ngubane expressed happiness in how the North West remains the home of the ANC, pointing out that Bojanala District currently has the highest number of party members compared to the other three districts in the North West province.

Her election campaign followed four days after Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota was in Dikweipi in last minute bid to sway voters into his party.

Lekota told voters that they had the ability to know what was right and what was wrong, he encouraged them to vote "wisely" adding that they were not forced to vote for the party they voted for previously.

He said he expected a shift from the votes on election day.

South Africans are going to polls on Wednesday, voting stations were expected to open at 7am and close at 9pm, more that 26 million people have registered to vote.

African News Agency (ANA)