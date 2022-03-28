ANC appoints corruption busters into its disciplinary body

Rogue ANC members will have to account to a committee headed by former Public Service Commission chairperson Dr Ralph Mgijima and including erstwhile National Director of Public Prosecutions, Vusi Pikoli. Following its three-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting, the ANC announced that it had agreed with its national working committee (NWC) to strengthen and ensure that matters of ill-discipline in its structures were dealt with more decisively and expeditiously, in a manner that was impartial and fair.

”The national disciplinary committee will consist of: Mgijima (chairperson), Thandi Orleyn, Enver Surty, Kerenza Millard, Robinson Ramaite, Vusi Pikoli, Susan Shabangu, Faith Muthambi, Lindiwe Maseko, and Nocawe Mafu,” Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile announced. According to the ANC, its national disciplinary committee of appeal will be chaired by Johnny de Lange and its members will include Lindiwe Hendricks, Krish Govender, Max Boqwana, Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Firoz Cachalia, Sylvia Lucas, and Phumulo Masualle. The ANC NEC decided that the majority of members of both committees should not be in the structure to avoid any perceptions of bias, or conflict of interest.

The ANC appointed former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe to head a task team on the commission of inquiry into state capture. ”The task team was established to make comprehensive proposals on the ANC response to the report and recommendations of the commission of inquiry into state capture. The task team briefed the NEC on its recommendations relating to the ANC and its deployees, referrals of proposed policies, legislative amendments and structures to NEC sub-committees for processing of proposed policies, and matters to be referred to the integrity commission, the renewal commission and other structures for action,” Mashatile said.

He added that a discussion paper had been prepared by the task team on preventing corruption and state capture. It will be presented in an extended NWC meeting to be held in early April, according to Mashatile. [email protected]

