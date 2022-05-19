ANC asks Top Six to look at further amendments to step-aside resolution

Cape Town - The ANC National Working Committee has asked the Top Six officials including President Cyril Ramaphosa to make further proposals to amend the step-aside resolution. This comes after the NWC meeting early this week.

It was reported that some members of the NWC wanted Zandile Gumede and Mandla Msibi to resign after they were elected in their regional and provincial conferences a few weeks ago. Gumede is the regional chairperson in eThekwini and Msibi is the provincial treasurer in Mpumalanga. Both Gumede and Msibi had stepped aside after they were elected in line with the decision of the national executive committee.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile said on Thursday the NWC has mandated the Top Six to further strengthen the step-aside resolution. “The NWC requested the national officials, as mandated by the NEC, to consider and make proposals regarding any further amendments to the step-aside guidelines and procedures, including with regard to handling of any matters that arose before the decision of the special NEC,” said Mashatile. The ANC pushed for its members to step aside once they have been charged.

The NEC further asked those facing charges not to stand for any position in the party. This was after the election of Gumede and Msibi in their respective conferences. The ruling party had said it hoped the strengthening of the step-aside resolution would ensure people charged are not able to stand for positions and this closed a loophole in their system.