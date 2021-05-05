ANC bars Ace Magashule from addressing public rallies during his suspension

Johannesburg - Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been barred from addressing public rallies or handling party-related matters while serving his suspension and facing criminal charges in a court of law.

These strict restrictions are contained in a letter served to Magashule on Wednesday following an ANC national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday.

The NWC endorsed the decision of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which ordered all its members including Magashule who are facing criminal charges to step aside or face suspension.

The NEC’s decision was taken on March 29 and Magashule and others had until April 29 to comply but they defied the resolution.

The matter was then referred to the NWC on Monday which ratified the NEC decision and ordered that letters should be written to all the implicated parties.

While Magashule was served with his letter on Wednesday, its conditions were backdated to Monday following the NWC’s decision.

In the letter to Magashule, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte stipulated all the conditions which her former political boss was supposed to adhere to or face penalties.

Detailing reasons for his suspension letter, Duarte said: “You have been indicted to appear in a court of law on charges of corruption and fraud, alternatively theft and money laundering.

“On May 3, 2021, the NWC, acting in terms of Rule 25.70 read with Rule 13.8, instructed that letters be written to all the affected members, including yourself, to inform you that it has decided that their temporary suspension would be in the best interest of the organisation.

“Accordingly, on the authority of the NWC, you are hereby temporarily suspended with effect from May 3 2021, until the final outcome of your court proceedings,” Duarte said.

Magashule was also ordered not to carry out duties and responsibilities of his office as secretary-general of the ANC.

He was also instructed not to represent the ANC publicly or in any forum as well as to make public pronouncement related to the party.

“May not engage in the mobilisation of ANC structures, any other organisation or individuals, including on your stepping aside and related matters,” the conditions stated.

Magashule was not available for comment as his phone was turned off.

Political Bureau