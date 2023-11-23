ANC big wigs should slash their salaries by half and live in the communities they claim to serve, demands former ANC member Kumi Naidoo

Human rights activist and former member of the African National Congress (ANC), Kumi Naidoo has penned an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for Cabinet to “put your money where your mouth is” and slash their “exorbitant” salaries by 50%. In an open letter posted on Naidoo’s social media platforms, he specifically addresses Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

In his letter, he said he was writing the letter as a former ANC member and, more importantly, “a gatvol citizen”. “It is high time you heeded Madiba's words. We find ourselves in a state of disaster and are not content to remain silent. “I propose, no, I demand, that the Cabinet and Parliament make a resounding statement of their commitment by slashing their exorbitant salaries by a staggering 50%. It's time to put your money where your mouth is,” he wrote.

Naidoo also suggested a “novel idea” if concerns about the budget arose, suggesting politicians start living in the very communities they claim to serve. “Communities like Yeoville, for instance. I'd be more than willing to assist you in finding affordable housing there. It's a reality check you sorely need. We confront daily hardships such as scarce water, deplorable roads, and endless heaps of uncollected garbage. “Perhaps, if some of you were to immerse yourselves in our daily struggles, we might actually stand a chance of bringing about positive change,” Naidoo wrote.

He called on the three ANC big-wigs to work together to improve services and give communities the attention they desperately needed. “The time for action is now. We're watching, and we won't be silenced any longer,” Naidoo wrote, before signing off his letter. He also attached a video of former president Nelson Mandela addressing a public debate between himself and former president FW de Klerk before the 1994 democratic election.

In the video, Mandela said that South Africa was not a poor country and committed to reorganise the budget and use the country’s resources in a more efficient manner. Mandela further committed the ANC leadership to lead a style of life similar to those of the communities. “I am going to suggest that my own salary, if I am elected as state president, must be cut.