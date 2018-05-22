Johannesburg - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to announce the latest developments in the North West and could possibly give an indication on Supra Mahumapelo's future.

Mahumapelo met ANC leaders on Monday and faced multiple questions on his role in the issues affecting the province.

The North West province has been plagued by widespread protests by residents calling for the premier to resign. Residents accused him of being corrupt.

Opposition leaders in the province were also calling for him to be recalled.

Mahumapelo was expected to resign a few weeks ago but changed his mind and instead placed himself on indefinite leave and appointed Wendy Nelson as the acting premier.

The ANC chairperson in the province has been accused of corruption and for failing to run the provincial government.

The most affected department in the province has been its health department, where the SA Defence Force had to send its health services to the province's hospitals to assist staff members.

The National Health and Allied Workers Union has been on strike for months demanding swift action to be taken about the issues affecting the health department.

Cabinet took the decision to place the entire North West government under administration following a preliminary investigation by an inter-ministerial task team.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said if the inter-ministerial task team found any evidence of corruption and maladministration it will be forwarded to law enforcement officials to investigate.

The North West EFF has been turning up the heat on Mahumapelo, with the party threatening to take him to court for his appointment of Nelson as acting mayor.

Threats on Mahumapelo’s future also came from the ANC’s alliance partners such as the SACP and from disgruntled ANC members including the ANC Youth League in the province.

Mahumapelo has continuously denied the allegations levelled against him and claimed those calling for his removal were part of a political smear campaign.

Political Bureau