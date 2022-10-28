ANC brings another motion of no confidence in Phalatse, days after Morero's removal

Pretoria – Embattled City of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse is at risk of facing yet another motion of no confidence should the programming committee of the City approve it at Friday's meeting. The motion was brought before the committee by the ANC a few days after Dada Morero was removed as mayor by the Johannesburg High Court.

Instead of appealing the court’s decision, the ANC said it would rather restart the process because appealing would take a long time to conclude. “We will reinstate the status quo and stabilise the city of Johannesburg. We could have easily appealed, and appealing would have meant the status quo was going to remain. “Mpho Phalatse was not going to be a mayor, but people of Joburg were going to remain with uncertainty of court processes and all that,” said ANC Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye.

Speaking to SABC, Morero said the coalition was still intact and they still planned to remove Phalatse from the position. “We voted for chairpersons at 138, we had two apologies. We will have 140 next week and we will ensure we go through them. So, we are solid, and our numbers are solid,” Morero said. However, Phalatse said she was optimistic that the DA and its coalition partners would be able to defeat the motion.

"We still have time, we are negotiating within our coalition. I'm happy to say our coalition is intact except for the Patriotic Alliance that crossed over a few weeks ago and people weren't sure if ActionSA is still part of our coalition and if they would still come back and work with us. "But I'm happy to announce that ActionSA is fully back on board now," Phalatse said.