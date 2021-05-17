ANC brings out big guns to oppose Ace Magashule suspension court bid

Johannesburg - The ANC has formally decided to oppose the party’s suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule's court bid to have his suspension overturned.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed in a statement on Monday afternoon that ANC officials had met and had decided to oppose the application.

The party has assembled a formidable legal team that includes an attorney, three senior counsels - that includes top advocates Wim Trengrove and Fana Nalane - and one junior counsel.

"The ANC has appointed Ledwaba Mazwai Attorneys as instructing attorneys supported by the following three senior counsels and 1 junior counsel, respectively: advocate Wim Trengrove SC, advocate Ngwako Maenetje SC, advocate Fana Nalane SC and advocate Buhle Lekokotla," Mabe said in statement.

Independent Media had reported earlier on Monday that it had seen a court filing from ANC officials indicating the party's move to oppose the application.

In court papers signed and dated on Friday last week on behalf of Ramaphosa, Duarte and the ANC stated: “Be please to take notice (sic) that the first, second and third respondents intend to oppose the application and hereby enter its appearance to oppose.” The papers were also addressed to Eric Mabuza, of Mabuza Attorneys, which is representing Magashule.

Magashule has approached the court to challenge not only his suspension but the ANC’s step-aside resolution.

According to court papers, the matter will be heard on June 1, 2021, at 10am.

In his application, Magashule wants the court to rule that: “The ANC step aside rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution (is) unlawful, unconstitutional, invalid and null. The suspension letter issued by ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte suspending him to be null/void, the suspension by Magashule to be valid and effective until lawfully nullified and the instruction announced by Ramaphosa and the ANC for Magashule to apologize for issuing the suspension letter to Ramaphosa to be unlawful.”

